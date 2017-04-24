Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zwelinzima Vavi gets new union federation under way

Nkandla hearings begin with a bit of controversy, and Cyril Ramaphosa finally kicks his campaign into motion

24 April 2017 - 13:58 Wilson Johwa
Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: THE TIMES
Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Dramatic start to Nkandla hearings — brace for more surprises.

Zwelinzima Vavi savours the moment as he becomes the first general secretary of a new union federation that he has helped set up.

An unexpected end to the "fake news" debacle at the Huffington Post: the editor resigns and the platform is compelled to apologise for inciting hate speech.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Tim Cohen says because news is harder and more expensive to produce than commentary, many publications are publishing opinion-journalism more or less at random. But a fake news blog at the Huffington Post did demonstrate the phenomenon and dangers of bias confirmation.

The government needs to ask itself why it bent over backwards to do a deal with a company owned by foreigners and the president’s son, instead of supporting black entrepreneurs, as it often claims it intends to do.

Cyril Ramaphosa did not disappoint on Sunday. He said everything he could possibly have said without being in violation of any ANC rules and decisions.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

PetroSA’s board faces the chop on accusations that it sought to play down losses.

Net1 relies on a review by KPMG to prove that its business practices are legit.

Private-equity activity in Africa has been muted, although SA still accounted for a third of the deals in 2016.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Jacob Zuma's grand plan to retain power

Zuma may need a pardon from his successor to avoid being jailed for 783 graft charges that were dropped before he became president in 2009
Politics
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Jacob Zuma, like apartheid, has perverted our institutions

Those who have benefited from their nefarious activities are now members of parliament, whereas whistleblowers are fired and hounded out of public ...
Politics
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa links Guptas to reshuffle

Ramaphosa says former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was probably fired for refusing the alleged Gupta offer
Politics
1 day ago

DAVID FORBES: The neoliberal ANC and its 'radical economic transformation' hot air

We are stuck with just two stark models: capitalism and communism. Anyone ever heard of that strange word: Hybrid?
Politics
4 days ago

