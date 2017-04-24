BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zwelinzima Vavi gets new union federation under way
Nkandla hearings begin with a bit of controversy, and Cyril Ramaphosa finally kicks his campaign into motion
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Dramatic start to Nkandla hearings — brace for more surprises.
Zwelinzima Vavi savours the moment as he becomes the first general secretary of a new union federation that he has helped set up.
An unexpected end to the "fake news" debacle at the Huffington Post: the editor resigns and the platform is compelled to apologise for inciting hate speech.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Tim Cohen says because news is harder and more expensive to produce than commentary, many publications are publishing opinion-journalism more or less at random. But a fake news blog at the Huffington Post did demonstrate the phenomenon and dangers of bias confirmation.
The government needs to ask itself why it bent over backwards to do a deal with a company owned by foreigners and the president’s son, instead of supporting black entrepreneurs, as it often claims it intends to do.
Cyril Ramaphosa did not disappoint on Sunday. He said everything he could possibly have said without being in violation of any ANC rules and decisions.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
PetroSA’s board faces the chop on accusations that it sought to play down losses.
Private-equity activity in Africa has been muted, although SA still accounted for a third of the deals in 2016.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Three African countries chosen to test first malaria vaccine https://t.co/BlMWnkwDHR via @TOIWorld pic.twitter.com/uL8rzCZO6N— Times of India (@timesofindia) April 24, 2017
