CAROL PATON: Zuma faces next-level opposition
While public campaign will not end rule, two parliamentary motions of no confidence have been requested
At last, after several years of wearying conflict between President Jacob Zuma and the progressive and more enlightened sections of the ANC, a new moment has arrived.
Zuma’s dismissal of Pravin Gordhan and the rest of his cabinet reshuffle that pointedly affirmed his inept cronies and highlighted how deep in hock he is to the Gupta family has changed the game.
While Zuma’s agenda of corruption and cronyism has been clear for years, the big difference now is that the ANC has abandoned the notion that it is better united behind Zuma than divided and has brought the fight into the open.
The disaffected in the ANC and the public now have leaders whom they can fall behind. The statements by three of the ANC top six — deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize — condemning Zuma’s decisions and questioning his motives are unprecedented.
Finally, it is game on. How will it unfold? Saturday’s memorial service for ANC veteran Ahmed Kathrada in the Johannesburg City Hall had strong echoes of the 1980s and of the United Democratic Front (UDF), which held meetings in the same venue with the same spirit of defiance and bravado. Similar protest meetings have been called in other cities.
The SACP which, while small, has significant organisational capacity, has finally broken ranks and says it will campaign for the removal of Zuma.
But while much nostalgia is being expressed for a UDF-type broad-front movement, the prospects for mass mobilisation are quite different to the 1980s when workers, students and communities were fighting the police in their neighbourhoods. Now it is the middle class who are out to protest, who attend cathedral events under the banner of Save SA or sign petitions.
Public mobilisation will not bring down Zuma’s government. For every rally the anti-Zuma movement could organise, Zuma could (and probably will) call two that are bigger with free buses, T-shirts, food parcels and entertainment. That is why attention has turned so quickly to Parliament. Two requests are on the table for a motion of no confidence: from the DA and the EFF. Speaker Baleka Mbete says she will urgently consult with the leader of government business Cyril Ramaphosa and chief whip of the ruling party Jackson Mthembu to make her decision.
To succeed a motion would need a simple majority in the house. Of the 400 MPs, the ANC has 249. A motion of no confidence could not pass if no one in the ANC voted for it.
Some ANC MPs have already made it known that they will not support Zuma in another no-confidence vote. Assuming that every MP was present in the house, which seldom happens, the opposition would need a minimum of 50 ANC votes to carry the motion. EFF leader Julius Malema puts it at 70 "to be safe", taking into account absentees. Such a motion could also pass if a significant number of ANC MPs — around 100 — are absent from the house when the vote takes place and all opposition MPs are present.
But there are problems. Even ANC MPs who have made their opposition to Zuma known would not like to vote against him in a motion brought by another party without another shot at persuading the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to put such a motion forward. While the ANC caucus operates with some autonomy on important matters, it acts on the mandate of the NEC. Already there is a tussle over whether a special NEC meeting will be called, with Zuma’s supporters trying to shut down the debate.
When the NEC does convene — its next scheduled meeting is in May — it will predictably be divided. To date, a majority of NEC members have stuck by Zuma with only a minority speaking out. As the crisis around Zuma deepens this can be expected to shift. But the NEC has never before voted on decisions before it and decides controversial issues on the basis of sufficient consensus. The most likely outcome is that the NEC will be unable to reach a clear decision on Zuma, which may then open the door for MPs to make their own decisions.
Another problem with the motions of no confidence is that they come from the ANC’s two biggest electoral opponents, both seeking to get as much political mileage out of the Zuma crisis as possible. This makes the ANC loath to back the motion. Those who vote with the opposition will run the risk of betraying their voters, and fail in their overall political objective to recapture the moral high ground for the ANC and save the 2019 election. It will be a difficult negotiation. The three big parties will have to choose whether to band together in the interest of the country to remove Zuma or to put their own electoral interests first and risk losing the no-confidence vote.
Should a no-confidence vote fail, the EFF has another plan. Last week it asked the Constitutional Court for an order, on the back of the Nkandla judgment, that would compel Parliament to hold an inquiry into Zuma’s fitness to hold office under Section 91 of the Constitution, which deals with the removal of the president.
While impeachment requires a two-thirds majority, which is hardly likely, the outcome would involve putting Zuma in front of a public inquiry by a parliamentary committee. As Faith Muthambi can testify, this is not a pleasant experience.
Zuma and his backers will similarly be gearing up for the fight. It will also involve mass mobilisation, which could easily take on an antiwhite and ethnic dimension. They will want to derail the motion of no confidence, which they hope can be done by provinces "recalling" their MPs on the grounds that their presence in Parliament stems from them.
It is also being suggested that suspected errant ANC MPs could be fired before they vote on the motion. But these are not realistic options. The ANC’s NEC appoints MPs or endorses those who go on its list to Parliament; only the NEC can remove them. Firing an MP as a punitive action is not easy.
ANC internal disciplinary processes are lengthy and its national disciplinary committee is chaired by anti-Zuma rebel Derek Hanekom. Public representatives get an automatic appeal when disciplined to avoid factional and punitive behaviour against them.
It will be an action-packed few weeks with Parliament as the centre stage for the ANC’s battles. While it is rightly Parliament’s role to hold the executive accountable — something it has not done very well except in the very recent past — it also means it will take place in full view of the public.
Yes, the rebellion against the president will be televised.
