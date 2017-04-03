CAROL PATON: Zuma faces next-level opposition

Some ANC MPs have already made it known that they will not support Zuma in another no-confidence vote. Assuming that every MP was present in the house, which seldom happens, the opposition would need a minimum of 50 ANC votes to carry the motion. EFF leader Julius Malema puts it at 70 "to be safe", taking into account absentees. Such a motion could also pass if a significant number of ANC MPs — around 100 — are absent from the house when the vote takes place and all opposition MPs are present.

But there are problems. Even ANC MPs who have made their opposition to Zuma known would not like to vote against him in a motion brought by another party without another shot at persuading the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to put such a motion forward. While the ANC caucus operates with some autonomy on important matters, it acts on the mandate of the NEC. Already there is a tussle over whether a special NEC meeting will be called, with Zuma’s supporters trying to shut down the debate.

When the NEC does convene — its next scheduled meeting is in May — it will predictably be divided. To date, a majority of NEC members have stuck by Zuma with only a minority speaking out. As the crisis around Zuma deepens this can be expected to shift. But the NEC has never before voted on decisions before it and decides controversial issues on the basis of sufficient consensus. The most likely outcome is that the NEC will be unable to reach a clear decision on Zuma, which may then open the door for MPs to make their own decisions.

Another problem with the motions of no confidence is that they come from the ANC’s two biggest electoral opponents, both seeking to get as much political mileage out of the Zuma crisis as possible. This makes the ANC loath to back the motion. Those who vote with the opposition will run the risk of betraying their voters, and fail in their overall political objective to recapture the moral high ground for the ANC and save the 2019 election. It will be a difficult negotiation. The three big parties will have to choose whether to band together in the interest of the country to remove Zuma or to put their own electoral interests first and risk losing the no-confidence vote.