MAGDA WIERZYCKA: The ‘s’ in Brics is a country, not a plural letter

Most panels focused on investment, but there was some variety, such as actor Rob Lowe (whose poster decorated my bedroom wall when I was 15 years old) talking about his career and his executive production collaboration with Netflix.

One of the panels, comprising heads of global investment firms, tackled the topic of investments in 2024. A speaker noted they should not forget the Brics alliance of Brazil, Russia, India and China. He repeated this a number of times before I realised that he really believed the “S” in Brics merely indicated the plural form. This error shaped the opening remarks of my own speech, which focused on why the world should not ignore Africa.

Africa remains the forgotten continent despite being home to about 30% of the world’s mineral reserves, including 40% of its gold and 90% of its chromium and platinum (according to the UN Environment Programme). It also has the youngest and fastest-growing population in the world — projections show that by 2100, 41% of the world’s youth will be African. This is, of course, both a commercial opportunity and a job challenge.

On the negative side, the continent is disproportionately affected by climate change despite contributing less than 3% to global emissions, and it is being left behind in terms of technology, infrastructure development and financing.

For the developed world, engagement with Africa has been disappointing. China’s $1-trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative led to Chinese bailouts of 128 projects in 22 African countries, becoming their “lender of last resort” — with lending increasing fourfold since before 2000.

The US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), signed in 2000, allows 35 countries to export certain products to US tariff-free but has been poorly used. Of these 35 countries, almost half have a utilisation rate of less than 2%; that is 98% of US imports from those countries are still subject to tariffs.