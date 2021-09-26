SHRIYA ROY: Navigating the ethics of the digital world
We must do this carefully and consciously and we need to continuously assess and educate ourselves if we want to remain relevant
How would you feel if you were rejected from a job in the 21st century because of your gender, specifically because you are a woman? In 2018 Amazon had to discard its artificial intelligence (AI) hiring program because it was biased against women.
How is that possible? The algorithm was trained on CVs submitted for job listings that had occurred 10 years earlier. Of course, this meant the majority of the CVs belonged to men, and therefore the algorithm was taught to favour men over women...
