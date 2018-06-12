Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un the big winners in summit with Donald Trump

Score one for China, the US’s rival. The US’s friends, Japan and South Korea, didn’t do so well.

The biggest winner from President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — aside from Kim himself — was unquestionably the government of President Xi Jinping, which had been advocating the very process that Trump has now embarked upon.

In talks with Kim on Tuesday in Singapore, Trump committed to an open-ended negotiating process and said the US would also suspend military exercises with South Korea. Given that North Korea has halted missile and nuclear tests, that amounted to the dialogue and "suspension-for-suspension" model that China has advocated for years.

For good measure, Trump again called Xi a close friend and thanked him for China’s role in strengthening sanctions against North Korea. Xi’s presence hung over Tuesday’s talks: China’s leader met Kim twice in recent weeks and an Air China jet ferried the North Korean ruler to Singapore from Pyongyang on June 10 ahead of the summit.

Trump’s diplomacy "sends all the wrong messages to China, North Korea and Russia", said Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. "If the US is prepared to make this promise to a brutal dictator, then how trustworthy is he going to be in maintaining a security commitment to his allies?"

Xi’s pre-summit meetings with Kim helped restore ties that had been frosty since both leaders took power around the same time about six years ago. The neighbours, which fought together during the Korean War, had grown apart in 2017 after China backed UN sanctions crimping North Korea’s energy imports and sources of foreign cash to pressure it to halt its nuclear and missile tests.

Japan, the chief US ally in the region, got none of what it wanted — Kim made no promise to address the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, and he offered no limits on his ballistic missile programmes.