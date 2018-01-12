Israel boycott lobby has captured foreign policy of ANC and state

Much has been made this past year of "state capture", which is the comprehensive control of the policy-making powers of the executive branch of the government by wealthy private actors, in collusion with public servants and politicians, to engineer and benefit from preferential contracts with state-owned entities.

In SA, it took the form of the notorious Gupta family allegedly controlling almost every aspect of the executive branch’s decision making and consequently having dominion over state-owned enterprises such as Eskom.

However, another more subtle form of state capture has manifested in SA, and will invariably pose more challenges in the next few years. It is not driven by corruption, but by knowledge deficits in the government, and populist rhetoric and policies often open to varying interpretation and therefore implementation.

This form of capture elicits power and control over state entities, but its end result is the permanent delegation of the policy making abilities of the government to a specific entity — usually an interest group, pressure group or consultant. The benefits may be purely political or policy related, but sometimes coincide with profit. While the process relies on public servants and politicians as enablers, they are usually unaware of the capture.

This is evident in the ANC’s recent announcement that it will seek to downgrade the South African embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. On the face of it, the decision seems a pronouncement to be expected from the ANC — since 1994 the party and its government have had a fractious but stable relationship with Israel. However, on close examination, there are traces of capture — the delegation of policy making to an entity, in this case the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) lobby against Israel.