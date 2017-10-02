Stable middle-class in SA may be smaller than thought, study shows

When Nids began in 2008, it surveyed 28,000 South Africans and it has returned to survey them every two years. A quarter of those who were not poor in 2008 had become poor by 2014, indicating that any snapshot definition of a middle class does not show who is vulnerable to poverty.

Using Nids data, five main social classes are delineated: the elite, the stable middle class, the vulnerable middle class, the transitory poor and the chronic poor. Only one in four South Africans are part of either the secure middle class or the elite. Altogether 14% fall into the category of vulnerable middle class and about 13% could be classified as part of the transitory poor. The rest — about half of the population — are chronically poor, with scant chance of moving into the middle class.

The most stable of these classes are the elite (stably not poor) and the chronic poor (stably poor). The bulk of the poor are chronically poor.

The vulnerable middle class are those who have been poor and who are likely to become poor in future. This suggests that the proportion of the population that experiences poverty with some regularity may be greater than Stats SA’s 55% figure.

As with the transient poor, the vulnerablility of the middle class is determined by its insecure position in the labour market. Gaining or losing a job for those on the margins can mean the difference between being poor or not poor. Indeed, high levels of vulnerability can be directly attributed to precarious forms of employment.

The faltering growth of the stable middle class is a key driver of increasing inequality. Although there has been growth in real income since 1993, including of the poor, inequality continues to rise. This is partly because the income of those in the middle of the distribution has grown too slowly.

While the share of the middle class remained relatively stable between 2008 and 2014-15, it is encouraging that the share of black Africans in the middle class has been expanding and comprise half the middle class. However, black Africans are still underrepresented in the middle class compared to their share in the overall population. Race remains a strong predicter of chronic and transient poverty.

Poor households are on average twice the size — about seven people — of those in the middle class. They are younger, with about half below the age of 18.

Poverty is concentrated among the young — three out of four children below the age of 15 live in poverty. This is a particular worry for the future because inadequate nutrition portends suboptimal education outcomes: disadvantage is inherited and poverty becomes an intergenerational trap. More than half of the chronic poor are located in "traditional" rural areas — the former homelands.