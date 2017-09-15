Former communist countries have passed SA by opening their markets

Bulgaria gained in the ratings by selling government enterprises and investment by public auction, which reduced the government’s role in the economy and boosted the share of the private sector. It drastically reduced the inflation rate by reining in the rate of money growth, removed restrictions on the freedom to own foreign currency bank accounts and significantly reduced tax rates. Government enterprises and investment as a share of the economy declined from 38.95% (2000), to 15.41% (2014), having been 98.40% in 1990 under communist or socialist rule.

Inflation declined in the same 14 years from 10.32%, to -1.42% and the annual money growth, from 76.68%, to 9.34%. The top marginal tax rate was cut from 38%, to 10% for individuals and companies and the top marginal and payroll tax, from 56%, to 34%.

SA should free up the economy to achieve the high growth rate that is essential for increasing incomes and reducing poverty, rather than pursuing policies based on ideologies that former communist and socialist countries have already learnt first-hand create poverty and misery.

SA’s rapid decline in the EFW rankings and sluggish per-capita GDP growth was caused by a substantial increase in the government’s share of the economy, from 17.80% in 2000, to 36.34% in 2014, crowding out the private sector in the process. There was a slight reduction in the marginal and payroll tax rate but, at 41%, the tax rate remains high by international standards. Foreign exchange controls, which hamper trade and investment, remain in place, and there has been a large increase in regulatory trade barriers and compliance costs for importing and exporting, a substantial increase in bureaucracy costs and an escalation in the payment of bribes.

SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have become millstones around the economy’s neck. Instead of contributing to wealth and job creation, they consume taxpayer resources and provide powerful evidence about the reasons that government officials, even in the absence of corruption, cannot be expected to run businesses efficiently.