MARIKA SBOROS: Dance your way to health and happiness

If fitness is on your New Year resolution list, here’s one way that’s absolutely fabulous: flamenco. I stumbled across it late one night unexpectedly in one of my favourite haunts in Israel

in December.

I was wandering the streets of Tel Aviv’s edgy Florentine district when I heard repetitive, stamping sounds coming from behind a shop window. The sounds were so loud even the glass seemed to shake. I peeped through gaps in the curtains

and saw a flamenco dance class in action.

There were a few men but mostly women in skimpy camisole tops and hip-fitting, flared skirts. On their feet were shoes with small nails embedded in toe and heel that amplify the sound of the percussive footwork. I couldn’t look away. The dancers’ focused gaze and beads of sweat on arms, necks and pulsating foreheads seemed to radiate a special energy.

Studio owner Michal Bratt says I wasn’t imagining anything. A Sabra (born in Israel), she started ballet and contemporary dance aged five. At 15, she went to a friend’s dance graduation class and saw flamenco on stage.

She was "stunned", she tells me, inexorably drawn to the power and passionate freedom of the dancers’ movement. She went home and told her mother: "Tomorrow, I’m dancing flamenco." She did just that. After army service, Bratt moved from her birthplace in Haifa to Tel Aviv where the best flamenco teachers were – still are, so I’m told.

In 2007, Bratt won first place in a flamenco competition. Her prize: a scholarship to the source of this movement art form. She moved to Spain’s heart of flamenco in Madrid and Seville. She immersed herself and learned all aspects as a dancer and choreographer.

Bratt is lyrical in praise of flamenco’s benefits for body and mind. The scaffold of those benefits is the powerful, passionate posture that flamenco builds over time.

Of course, good posture is important for any dancer. Likewise, in flamenco, it’s critical.

"In the past, male flamenco dancers had a much stiffer body position," Bratt says. The majority of their dance was done with footwork and a straighter position of the arms. Today, there is almost no difference, she says.

Flamenco effectively builds and tones all muscle groups. And because the arms are held high above the head for long periods, this develops long, lean arm and moulded shoulder muscles. Flamenco is a demanding full-body workout that quickly builds stamina and fitness. It is also aerobic, thus it boosts circulation and heart health, Bratt says.