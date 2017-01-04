FITNESS FABLES
MARIKA SBOROS: Dance your way to health and happiness
If fitness is on your New Year resolution list, here’s one way that’s absolutely fabulous: flamenco. I stumbled across it late one night unexpectedly in one of my favourite haunts in Israel
in December.
I was wandering the streets of Tel Aviv’s edgy Florentine district when I heard repetitive, stamping sounds coming from behind a shop window. The sounds were so loud even the glass seemed to shake. I peeped through gaps in the curtains
and saw a flamenco dance class in action.
There were a few men but mostly women in skimpy camisole tops and hip-fitting, flared skirts. On their feet were shoes with small nails embedded in toe and heel that amplify the sound of the percussive footwork. I couldn’t look away. The dancers’ focused gaze and beads of sweat on arms, necks and pulsating foreheads seemed to radiate a special energy.
Studio owner Michal Bratt says I wasn’t imagining anything. A Sabra (born in Israel), she started ballet and contemporary dance aged five. At 15, she went to a friend’s dance graduation class and saw flamenco on stage.
She was "stunned", she tells me, inexorably drawn to the power and passionate freedom of the dancers’ movement. She went home and told her mother: "Tomorrow, I’m dancing flamenco." She did just that. After army service, Bratt moved from her birthplace in Haifa to Tel Aviv where the best flamenco teachers were – still are, so I’m told.
In 2007, Bratt won first place in a flamenco competition. Her prize: a scholarship to the source of this movement art form. She moved to Spain’s heart of flamenco in Madrid and Seville. She immersed herself and learned all aspects as a dancer and choreographer.
Bratt is lyrical in praise of flamenco’s benefits for body and mind. The scaffold of those benefits is the powerful, passionate posture that flamenco builds over time.
Of course, good posture is important for any dancer. Likewise, in flamenco, it’s critical.
"In the past, male flamenco dancers had a much stiffer body position," Bratt says. The majority of their dance was done with footwork and a straighter position of the arms. Today, there is almost no difference, she says.
Flamenco effectively builds and tones all muscle groups. And because the arms are held high above the head for long periods, this develops long, lean arm and moulded shoulder muscles. Flamenco is a demanding full-body workout that quickly builds stamina and fitness. It is also aerobic, thus it boosts circulation and heart health, Bratt says.
Soul Connection
Better still, she says flamenco isn’t only for professional dancers. And it doesn’t matter how old you are when you start. Students at her Pasito Studio range in age from five to 65.
There are advantages to starting early, of course. It gives good grounding in technique and enhances feeling and understanding of the rhythm. However, Bratt believes that the older you start, "the more complete and stronger your flamenco will be".
Flamenco has a "soul connection", she says. It comes mostly with age and maturity and strengthens confidence and self-esteem.
Flamenco’s characteristic percussive foot movements and clapping of hands – known in Spanish as "toque de palmas" – are one reason that flamenco was originally done without music. The feet allow you almost literally to "stamp" on and release negative feelings, such as anger, resentment and stress, while generating positive energy, Bratt says. In essence, the feet allow you to "be someone else, disappear inside the choreography and move inside the rhythm".
Combined with handwork, footwork makes flamenco meditative. It teaches you to pay attention to the "nuances of the body", she says, and the "finest changes in the music and the singing". Flamenco requires absolute concentration to get right, she says. When you do get it right, it is simply "liberating".
South African flamenco dancer and teacher Tanya Diamond is similarly fulsome in her praise. "The mind must listen to every beat while you dance, otherwise you instantly lose the rhythm," she says.
Flamenco forces you to "be in the present moment", she says. It means that the mind "cannot wander at all. It allows you to "disconnect completely from everything that may have
been occupying your mind".
Flamenco’s therapeutic, de-stressing benefits flow from the release of serotonin during the dance, Diamond says. It is also helpful for weight loss. One of her students lost 9kg in a short period without even trying. And because flamenco is weight-bearing, it increases bone density, which reduces the risk of the bone-thinning disease, osteoporosis.
Beginner students at her SoloFLAMENCO studio in Cape Town "cannot believe the physical intensity required", Diamond says. Ditto for the speed with which they build muscle strength from one week to the next. In her own practice, whether a general technical class or show rehearsal, Diamond usually achieves a cardio workout at more than 80% of her age-related heart rate.
Diamond agrees with Bratt that it is a dance for all ages and that dancers get better with age.
"In a way, flamenco is like a good, full-bodied red wine."
Like Bratt in Israel, Diamond’s flamenco students are mostly women. In SA, Diamond says that’s probably a relic of "deeply rooted social and cultural beliefs that still inhibit men from joining dance classes in general".
As with any form of dance, flamenco has its injury risk. Bratt says most vulnerable areas are knees and lower backs.
In the end, Diamond says flamenco is "more than just a dance: it becomes your way of life and truth".
If it makes it onto your New Year resolution list, flamenco’s liberating expressiveness may make it more likely you’ll keep it up come February.
• Sboros is founder, editor and publisher of Foodmed.net
Please login or register to comment.