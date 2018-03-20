Lukanyo Mnyanda appointed as Business Day editor

Tiso Blackstar Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lukanyo Mnyanda as the editor of its flagship Business Day newspaper with effect from May.

Mnyanda is currently based in Edinburgh, in the UK, where he has been covering the markets and politics for Bloomberg News.

A South African national, Mnyanda has worked for Bloomberg in Johannesburg and London since 2005. He holds a BA degree from Rhodes University, as well as an MSc in International Development from the University of Bath.

As Business Day editor, Mnyanda replaces Tim Cohen, who has held the role for the past two years. Five years ago Cohen was hauled back from his farm in the Karoo to edit the Financial Mail, after which he agreed to extend his tenure to edit Business Day.

"Tim has done an excellent job in taking the paper forward, overseeing its move to new premises, a major redesign, and leading the way in covering some of the most important events in the democratic era. He was also tasked with ensuring transformation and succession for the next phase of leadership," said Andrew Gill, MD of Tiso Blackstar's media division.

Cohen would continue to work for the group for the next year, supporting the company’s push for leading high quality journalism with special investigative and long form reports, and would continue to write for both Business Day and Financial Mail, said Gill.

Cohen said: “I have loved every minute of being editor of Business Day, and I’m excessively proud to have been at the helm, and enormously grateful to management and staff, particularly deputy editor Carol Paton, for the opportunity and the honour of working with such magnificent people.

"Together we have solidified Business Day’s leadership, and affirmed its authentic and independent voice during a time of enormous upheaval both within the media industry and South Africa as a whole.”



Mnyanda is no stranger to South African journalism. He previously held the position of economics editor at Business Day, and has also worked for the Sunday Times.

Said Gill: "We are pleased to be able to appoint someone of Lukanyo’s stature and expertise, and are especially happy to be bringing South African talent back home at such an important time for media in the country."