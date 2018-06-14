National / Labour

Rescue teams have found and retrieved the body of the fifth miner who went missing at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva mine.

"The bodies of all five employees who entered an abandoned area on Monday have now been recovered and sadly five colleagues lost their lives in this tragic accident‚" the mining company said on Thursday.

Calling the loss of life "devastating"‚ the board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater offered condolences to the miners’ families and friends.

"A thorough investigation by management and the Department of Mineral Resources and other stakeholders will be performed to understand the events and actions leading to this incident."

Sibanye also spared thanked the rescuers for their heartbreaking efforts this week.

"We thank everyone involved in the rescue operations‚ especially the mine rescue teams and our own employees‚ who have worked tirelessly for the last three days."

