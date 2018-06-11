The death toll in a reported "gassing" incident at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operations has risen to four with three more mineworkers found dead on Monday‚ the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said.

It said one worker was still missing.

"Amcu received reports from its health and safety desk that another three workers were found at Ikamva shaft. After a reported gassing incident‚ five workers were trapped‚ and one body was recovered this morning. This means that four mineworkers have died‚ and one is still missing.

"Even though the Department of Mineral Resources reportedly ordered the closing of the shaft‚ a manager still forced workers to go underground‚" the trade union said. "This brings the total number of deaths at the operations of Sibanye-Stillwater this year to a shocking total of 19‚" it added.

Amcu appealed for urgent intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The union again calls for the urgent intervention of the state president to address this tragic state of affairs by, among other things, amending the safety legislation to enable greater rights to refuse [to work] in hazardous situations.

"Previously Amcu has attempted to garner all kinds of support to address this current state of affairs‚ including requesting interventions by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and President Ramaphosa. This has not yet yielded results.

"We now call upon President Ramaphosa to urgently intervene and address this issue. Amcu would like to see the Mine Health and Safety Act amended to give more power to workers and trade unions to address safety issues in order to counter the power of mining bosses."

