Wage talks go on as unions say they need more time to talk to members

Public-sector unions have delayed the conclusion of wage negotiations with the government on Monday. The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) was the only union to sign the agreement reached last week on Friday.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo had to cancel a briefing with journalists on Monday in Pretoria following the delays.

Despite attending the meeting where a signing ceremony was supposed to be held at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), the unions said they required more time from council before putting pen to paper.

This was to allow time for consultations with members.

Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association, which represents 238,000 employees, said it would not sign because the deal did not address its members’ demands.

Labour federation Fedusa, to which PSA is affiliated, said on Sunday that it was concerned about the speed at which parties were moving to conclude the deal.

Its general secretary, Dennis George, said members still had to be consulted. The union was fighting for, among other things, the scrapping of levels 1-4 in the public service, saying this would allow for improved benefits of low-skilled workers.

The biggest union in the public sector, the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union said on Saturday it would engage with members on the wage offer.

The proposed agreement would secure pay increases for employees of 6%-7% for 2018-19. The parties have agreed that wages would increase by the consumer price index (CPI) plus 1%, to CPI for the successive two years.

Organised labour was demanding CPI plus 2% for the lowest levels and CPI plus 1% for the highest, while it set its CPI calculation at 5.5%.

The deal also comes with extra hikes for educators and police officials among others, who will benefit from the equalisation of pay progression across the public service at 1.5% per year.

Cosatu unions including Popcru and Nehawu were also expected to discuss the wage offer at a central executive committee meeting of the federation sitting from Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on housing, the delinking of allowances for spouses of employees on levels 1-5 would start in September and 12 months later for employees on levels 6-12.

Both spouses in a couple are now eligible to receive a housing allowance, which amounts to more than R1,000 per month and will be adjusted in line with CPI annually.

The increases that will be backdated to April 1 exceed the 7.3% that was pencilled in for wage increases during the 2018 budget.