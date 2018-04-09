Unions unhappy with new proposal in public-sector wage talks

Parties to the public-sector wage negotiations have set up a committee to merge the government’s new wage offer and the initial one presented when Faith Muthambi was minister of public service and administration.

This comes as labour’s committee of principals — made up of union leaders — meets on Monday to determine whether new demands should be tabled to include the effect of the increase in value-added tax.

The negotiators are under pressure to speedily conclude the negotiations, which have missed the public sector wage adjustment implementation date of April 1.

Labour unions are unhappy with a new offer by the government through Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, saying it was "miles" from the initial offer.

"Both documents were drafted by the employer yet they are miles apart. It is unclear whether this is due to a political shift in the ministry or just bad bargaining," said the Public Service Association’s Tahir Maepa.