Now MPs get a chance to discuss national minimum wage

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says the the wage bill, along with others, will make its way to Parliament for ‘engagement and concurrence’

02 November 2017 - 12:05 Khulekani Magubane
Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Communications. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Communications. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

The national minimum wage is now headed for parliament, following its approval by Cabinet this week.

The Cabinet also approved a raft of other legislation, including the Conditions of Employment Bill, the Labour Relations Amendment Bill and the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill.

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told reporters in Parliament on Thursday that the bills would now make their way to Parliament for engagement and concurrence.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on a national minimum wage of R20 per hour in February. The National Minimum Wage Bill is the product of extensive consultation and has been subject to rigorous contestation among political parties as well as the ANC’s alliance partners.

Kubayi said the Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill was amended to allow for a smooth transition and implementation for the National Minimum Wage Bill.

"The [National Minimum Wage] Bill calls for every worker to be paid a wage that is no less than the national minimum wage. Once this bill takes effect employers will be expected to pay their workers no less than the national minimum, which is adjusted annually," said Kubayi.

She said the Labour Relations Amendment Bill aimed to address demonstrations by organised labour in the workplace, protracted strikes and arbitration mechanisms aimed at resolving labour disputes.

The Municipal Structures Amendment Bill seeks to improve oversight in local government as well as improve the management and administration of municipal elections.

The Electronic Deeds Registration Systems Bill allows for an electronic deeds registration system to be developed as part of the government’s land reform efforts.

