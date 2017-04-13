Bus-driver wage talks resume as strike kicks off

Wage talks between unions and employers in the bus passenger sector resumed on Wednesday, the first day of a nationwide bus driver strike that left thousands of commuters stranded.

The unions and employers are expected to hold the talks under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in the hope that an agreement can be reached ahead of the Easter long weekend.

The South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council called unions — including the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) — to a meeting on Wednesday following a request from employers.

South African Bus Employers Association spokesman Meko Magida said employers remained committed to engaging unions. Numsa spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi said late on Wednesday that employers had revised their offer to 9% but the union had rejected it.

About 16 bus companies have been affected by the strike, with only Johannesburg’s Metrobus, which falls under a different bargaining council, being unaffected.

Bus services affected include those operated by Putco‚ Mgqibelo‚ Mayibuye‚ Buscor‚ Golden Arrow‚ Megabus‚ Mega Express‚ Bojanala‚ Gauteng Coaches‚ Itereleng‚ Ipelegeng‚ Atamelang‚ Autopax‚ Great North Transport‚ ReaVaya‚ Phola Coaches‚ PAL Bus and Greyhound.

Satawu, Numsa, the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union and the Transport and Allied Workers Union of SA are asking for a 12% rise from companies, which are offering 7.5%.

Workers also want to be paid overtime for working on Sundays and public holidays.

They have raised concerns over the manner in which eight-hour shifts are split.