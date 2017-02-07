At the last minute, Cosatu pulls out of ceremony to sign minimum wage deal
Union federation Cosatu says it will not attend the signing of an agreement on the national minimum wage on Tuesday because its central executive committee (CEC) has to discuss and endorse the document first.
After two years of negotiation in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), parties had set the levels for the national minimum wage at R20 per hour, to take effect from May 1 2018.
A signing ceremony was expected to be held in Cape Town, with President Jacob Zuma due to attend, and all parties were expected to sign off on the agreement.
But Cosatu pulled out at the last minute, saying it would not attend the signing ceremony as it had to obtain a mandate from its CEC — its decision-making body — which would take place at the end of the month.
This meant that Zuma’s anticipated announcement of the national minimum wage during his state of the nation address on Thursday would also be watered down due to Cosatu’s withdrawal.
Dlamini said Cosatu would not attend the signing ceremony, but had not requested that the event be halted or postponed. “The organisers may decide to postpone but that is not a request we have made,” he said.
The federation is likely to endorse the agreement when its CEC does eventually met.
According to a draft document dated February 7, the government was set to get the ball rolling on drafting legislation to give effect to the wage agreement.
All sectoral agreements, collective agreements, bargaining council agreements and individual contracts would have to be aligned with the national minimum wage act, once it was implemented.
A national minimum wage commission would be set up, which would adjust the minimum wage annually based on a number of factors. These include the cost of living, the alleviation of poverty, wage differentials and inequality, as well as conditions of employment, employment levels, the health and safety of workers, inflation, GDP growth, productivity and collective bargaining.
“It is specifically agreed that the adjustment should not lead to the erosion of the value of the national minimum wage. The commission will, in considering the first adjustment, need to assess the impact of the introduction of the national minimum wage on employment,” it was noted in the document.
The stipulation for R20 per hour instead of a blanket R3,500 minimum wage may result in a limitation on the number of hours employees may work per week.
The advisory panel, according to the document, will assess the effect on job losses of setting minimum working hours at four, five and six hours per day respectively.
Please login or register to comment.