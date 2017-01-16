Don’t get tricked by fake job offers asking for payment and bank details

Mediclinic distanced itself from these "offers", and said individuals interested in Mediclinic jobs should visit its website careers pages.

Netcare also warned the public against falling for fraudulent employment opportunities and to tell the police about their encounters with scammers.

Earlier this year, the Department of Health urged the public to stay away from such advertisements, saying the government did not sell jobs.

Employment scams are rife at this time of the year when many desperate new matriculants begin looking for work.

According to Statistics South Africa, people with an education level below matric constitute 60% of the unemployed.

Common points that may indicate the advertised post could be a scam:

• Request for upfront payment or bank details as part of application

• Legitimate sounding names that resemble the company name (for instance, Medi-clinic)

• Lack of interview in the application process

• Contact numbers are cellular numbers with landlines said to be "out of order"

• Use of several company logos on official looking letterheads