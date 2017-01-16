Friedman proven wrong regarding accepted permanent income hypothesis

Even now, when economic models have become far more complex than anything in Friedman’s time, economists still go back to his theory as a mental touchstone — a fundamental intuition that guides the way they make their models. My first macroeconomics professor believed in it deeply and instinctively, and would even bring it up in department seminars. Unfortunately, intuition based on incorrect theories can lead people astray. Economists have known for a while that this theory does not fit the facts. When people get a windfall, they tend to spend some of it immediately. So economists have tried to patch up his theory, using a number of plausible fixes.

People might respond to temporary income changes because they are unable to borrow — if people want to spend more, but have maxed out their credit cards and home equity credit line, a windfall from the government might free them from the tyranny of the bank. Many economists view credit constraints as a simple, minimally invasive way to save Friedman’s basic idea.

But as economists get better and better data, they are finding that even this modification is not enough. A new study by Peter Ganong and Pascal Noel shows consumer behaviour is more short term than almost any mainstream model predicts.

Ganong and Noel looked at data on the bank accounts of people who receive unemployment insurance (anonymous data, of course).

They examined how spending tends to change when jobless benefits begin — usually soon after people lose their jobs. And they also looked at how spending changes when the benefits run out.

That kind of individual-level data was unheard of in Friedman’s day, and it shows how computerisation and empirics are revolutionising the economics profession.

The authors’ first finding is not too surprising — when people lose their jobs, they start spending less.

This is consistent with the credit-constraint model, since lots of people cannot borrow enough to maintain the lifestyle they enjoyed when they had a job. After that initial drop, the authors find that spending continues to drift lower. That is no surprise either.

But it is when unemployment-insurance benefits end that the real mystery begins. That produces another big, instant drop in spending — one that is almost twice as big as the fall that happens when people are laid off.