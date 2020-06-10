National / Health STATE LABORATORY Covid-19 test backlog is easing, NHLS tells parliament National Health Laboratory Service battles increased demand for testing as SA’s Covid-19 epidemic grows BL PREMIUM

The CEO of the state laboratory assured parliament on Wednesday that the service was making progress in reducing its massive Covid-19 test backlog despite the ongoing global shortage of kits and reagents.

The backlog at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) of unprocessed specimens, which stood at a peak of 101,000 on May 21, had been whittled down to 70,219 by June 9 and the number of outstanding specimens in SA’s hardest-hit province, the Western Cape, had been reduced from 21,000 to 7,266 over the same period, Kamy Chetty told MPs on Wednesday.