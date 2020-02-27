SA citizens to be repatriated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the repatriation of South African citizens from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the rapidly evolving coronavirus epidemic that has disrupted global trade and hammered financial markets.
The South Africans have been confined to Wuhan since mid-January after Chinese authorities imposed a strict quarantine to try to contain the spread of the virus, known as Covid-19. There were 199 South Africans estimated to be in Wuhan, and 132 of them had expressed a desire to be repatriated, the president said in a statement issued on Thursday evening. They would be quarantined for 21 days, he said, but did not disclose the location nor when they would arrive.
“Cabinet has decided on this course of action after due consideration of the circumstances and following several requests from the families of South Africans in the city,” said Ramaphosa.
None of the affected people had been diagnosed with the virus or shown any symptoms of the disease, he said.
“The 21 days is all inclusive of arrivals and leaving the quarantine area and administration to ensure there is a clear 14-day period of actual quarantine,” said Lwazi Manzi, spokesperson for health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Covid-19, has sickened more than 78,630 people and killed 2,747 in mainland China since it emerged late in 2019, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). It has spread to another 44 countries, with 3,474 cases and 54 fatalities, it said on Thursday.
Many countries have managed to contain the virus, but in the past fortnight several countries, including Japan, Italy, South Korea and Iran, have confronted larger outbreaks. Iran has confirmed 139 cases and 19 deaths, the highest number of fatalities reported outside China.
On Thursday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged nations to ensure they were adequately prepared, as for the second day in a row the number of confirmed cases reported outside China exceeded those reported inside China.
“No country should assume they won’t get coronavirus,” said Tedros, emphasising that rapid and aggressive containment measures could prevent imported cases or small clusters of disease turning into extensive and sustained community transmission.
The transmission of the coronavirus within countries beyond China’s borders has heightened concerns over the spread of the disease to Africa, which has so far confirmed only two cases — one in Egypt a fortnight ago, and another in Algeria on Wednesday. Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first case on Wednesday.
African countries have moved rapidly to improve their capacity to conduct coronavirus tests. Initially only SA’s National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD) and Senegal’s Institut Pasteur were the only laboratories in Africa with the capacity to do these tests, but now almost every country on the continent can do so, according to the head of the WHO’s emergency programme, Michael Ryan.
The NICD said on Wednesday that it was the only laboratory now testing for Covid-19 in SA. It had conducted 121 tests for suspected coronavirus and all were negative, it said.
“There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA, nor any South African citizen with confirmed coronavirus,” health department spokesperson Popo Maja said on Thursday.