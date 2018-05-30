National / Health

Unions want better support for workers on the frontline of cash-in-transit heists

30 May 2018 - 08:47 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police investigate a cash-in-transit heist in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. File Picture: THE TIMES
Police investigate a cash-in-transit heist in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. File Picture: THE TIMES

The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and the Motor Transport Workers’ Union (MTWU) will meet employers in the cash-in-transit sector on Wednesday to discuss a spate of violent heists.

"The parties will meet in order to try to forge strategies for neutralising cash-in-transit heists that have been increasing with terrifying intensity and regularity across SA in recent weeks‚ resulting in loss of lives and serious injuries to security officers and members of the public‚" Fedusa said.

"The unions will also want to see the design of current cash trucks upgraded to impregnable military body metal that incorporates internal vaults or safes of similar strength in order to withstand heavy weaponry fire and bombs."

Unions have threatened to strike on June 11 in order to push for improved working conditions.

Fedusa said the issue would also be raised at Wednesday’s meeting.

"Cash-in-transit crews currently work long hours without adequate rest, doing psychologically stressful and dangerous work, and labour will want to see hours of work adjusted to be in line with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act‚ with a minimum of four well-trained and armed personnel per vehicle‚" the federation said.

"Cash-in-transit heists are highly violent and dangerous experiences that leave the survivors of these attacks traumatised and at times in need of professional psychological counselling.

"Fedusa and the MTWU expect employers to provide professional counselling services and sick leave for the victims of heists‚ as well as their families, who may suffer from secondary trauma.

"This is a fundamental human right‚ and should not be up for debate."

Department says R95m recovered from cash heists in Gauteng

Gauteng’s Department of Community Safety also lists the number of suspects, arrests — and the types of firearms recovered
National
20 hours ago

Crime syndicate arrested in the Free State included three cops

The acting Hawks head calls the arrest a victory, saying the collaboration of law-enforcement agencies is proving effective
National
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DA lays fraud complaint against West Rand ...
National
2.
More South African women than men are calling ...
National
3.
Bulls go on a wild dog chase with tech guru ...
National
4.
Unions want better support for workers on the ...
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.