Effect of sugar tax on jobs ‘way, way less’ than industry forecast

A sugar tax of 2.29c/gram on sweet drinks would result in a net decline in volumes sold of between 13% and 15%.

This is the conclusion of a socioeconomic impact study conducted by the Treasury on the tax on sugary beverages.

The results of the study were presented on Tuesday by Treasury chief director Cecil Morden during public hearings on the proposed tax held jointly by Parliament’s health and finance committees.

The meeting was well attended by representatives of health organisations, cane growers and the sugary beverages industry, which has been lobbying hard against the proposed tax.

The Treasury received 144 written comments plus 113 one-page petitions on the proposal.