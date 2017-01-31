Government sets out its case for taxing sugary drinks in packed parliamentary hearing

If South Africans consumed fewer sugary drinks they’d be slimmer, have better teeth, and be more productive members of society, the Department of Health told Parliament on Monday as it set the scene for a packed day of public hearings on Treasury’s proposal to introduce a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

"Very often the public is not aware that sugar-sweetened beverages have a lot of sugar. Coke has about eight teaspoons of sugar, a Fanta 13 teaspoons. Can you imagine putting 13 teaspoons of sugar in a cup of tea?" said the department’s head of noncommunicable diseases, Melvyn Freeman.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan announced in his February budget last year that the government plans to introduce a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages from April 1 2017, to combat obesity and its associated health risks.

The Treasury has proposed a tax of 2.29c/g of added sugar, which is roughly a 20% tax on the average price per litre of sugary drinks.

The proposal has met stiff opposition from the beverage industry, which said last year that the tax could lead to massive job losses.

The proposed sugar tax could only ever be one of several interventions aimed at reducing South Africans’ sugar consumption, which stood at over 80g a day, said Freeman, citing research by the South African Cane Growers’ Association. The World Health Organisation recommends adults obtain no more than 10% of their daily energy intake from free sugar.

Excess consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages increased the likelihood of obesity, which in turn increased the risks of noncommunicable disease such as diabetes and hypertension, said Freeman.

"The diseases caused by sugar-sweetened beverages cause a major health burden and cost to the health system. In the financial year 2015-16 over 2.69-million teeth were extracted in primary healthcare facilities alone. We can’t afford this," Freeman told a joint sitting of Parliament’s standing committee on finance and the portfolio committee on health.

Freeman said the government hoped raising the price of sugar-sweetened beverages with a tax would encourage people to consume less of them, particularly in poor communities.

