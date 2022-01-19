Concern about 190 storm-hit KZN schools as academic year starts

The recent storms that affected at least 190 KwaZulu-Natal schools pose a threat to teaching and learning, says basic education deputy minister Reginah Mhaule.

Mhaule, who was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, began her oversight and monitoring visit at Izwilesizwe Primary before visiting Georgetown High in Pietermaritzburg.

Schools in KwaZulu-Natal opened for the new academic year on Wednesday.

“In uMgungundlovu district there are at least 41 schools affected. This does not mean that the children did not go to school. The head of department has promised that the department will dispatch mobile classrooms this week that will ensure teaching and learning continue,” she said.

Apart from school infrastructure the storms and rain also damaged bridges and roads leading to the schools.