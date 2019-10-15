WATCH: Grade 9 exit plan: a good idea for SA’s economy?

Since basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced plans to introduce Grade 9 as one of the formal school exiting points, the idea has been bandied about and while it looks like it may present private education players with a business opportunity, the minister has argued that it will assist with reducing failure and dropout rates. However, some are concerned about it exacerbating the skills deficit challenge and unemployment rate.

Business Day TV discusses the different views and what it may mean for an economy with an unemployment rate of 29% with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator CEO Maryana Iskander, education expert Mary Metcalfe, who is also the former Gauteng MEC for education, and DA shadow minister of higher education Belinda Bozzoli.