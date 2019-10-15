National / Education

News Leader

WATCH: Grade 9 exit plan: a good idea for SA’s economy?

Business Day TV speaks to a panel of experts about the government's Grade 9 plan

15 October 2019 - 12:10 Business Day TV
Grade 12 learners from Unathi High School at Cambridge Location. Picture: SIBONGILE NQALWA.
Grade 12 learners from Unathi High School at Cambridge Location. Picture: SIBONGILE NQALWA.

Since basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced plans to introduce Grade 9 as one of the formal school exiting points, the idea has been bandied about and while it looks like it may present private education players with a business opportunity, the minister has argued that it will assist with reducing failure and dropout rates. However, some are concerned about it exacerbating the skills deficit challenge and unemployment rate.

Business Day TV discusses the different views and what it may mean for an economy with an unemployment rate of 29% with  Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator CEO Maryana Iskander, education expert Mary Metcalfe, who is also the former Gauteng MEC for education, and DA shadow minister of higher education Belinda Bozzoli.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Does government’s education plan make the grade?

Government’s plan for a grade 9 general education certificate is short on detail, but experts seem to agree in broad strokes on its potential benefits
Features
5 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: Prisons are like schools, except your chance of passing matric may be better

Every subject has its hazards in prison, but just think of the many advantages
Opinion
5 days ago

TONY LEON: The outcome of dumbing-down of SA’s educational system

Instead of using the private sector the ANC has doomed us by reducing transformation to a racial zero-sum game
Opinion
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Financial education not up to scratch in SA public schools

Department of basic education rejects claims it is not doing enough to equip learners with the necessary financial skills, writes Nastassia Arendse
National
5 months ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: New school-leaving certificate a booby prize for poor, black kids

It is not a progressive study option for the technically talented, but a cynical political diversion for those whom the system failed
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
PIC considering court action over claims Ayo is ...
National
2.
WATCH: Grade 9 exit plan: a good idea for SA’s ...
National / Education
3.
The government is committed to protecting ...
National
4.
Outa takes action against firm over Tshwane tender
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.