Walter Sisulu University closes campuses amid rampant violence

09 March 2018 - 16:45 Lulamile Feni and Sino Majangaza
Heavily armed police clash with students at Walter Sisulu University. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
Walter Sisulu University (WSU) shut three of its four campuses on Thursday for safety reasons amid violence between security guards, students and the police.

"We have closed campus. It is not safe for staff and students because we cannot guarantee their safety‚ therefore they must leave‚" university spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said.

Violence spilt onto the N2 outside Butterworth when hundreds of WSU Ibika students set up a blockade and police opened fire with rubber bullets‚ while students threw rocks at the police before scattering.

The university has been thrust into chaos and violence this week‚ starting with a shoot-out and infighting among security guards, in which a student and three guards were injured; the torching and damaging of vehicles; as well as street being blockaded in East London on Wednesday night.

The main issue for students is a shortage of decent accommodation‚ which has led to overcrowded student rooms. Tukwayo said WSU did not have the money to repair residences.

