Lobby group calls on Zuma to release fees commission findings, before another student revolt occurs

10 October 2017 - 09:21 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police prepare to charge students on the south lawn of the Union Building in Pretoria during a protest against university fees in 2015. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN
The Higher Education Transformation Network has called on President Jacob Zuma to "urgently" release the final report of the fees commission.

The lobby group said the report’s findings were crucial to the immediate future of higher education.

"We believe that it is critical that the fees commission report be disseminated and discussed with all role players in higher education to clarify the policy stance of the state with regards to planned fee increments for 2018, and to also avoid possible disruptions within the sector as some universities have already started the process of announcing fee increments for 2018‚" said the group’s Sibongile Malinga.

In August Zuma received the final report of the commission‚ established to look into the feasibility of scrapping university tuition fees.

The commission was appointed by Zuma in 2015 after university campuses erupted in protests that often turned violent and resulted in clashes between students and police.

Tension also boiled over at the commission‚ with some sittings disrupted by students.

The lobby group said the continued delays in issuing the report could only lead to further policy confusion and create room for "unilateral" actions by university vice-chancellors and councils‚ precipitating another student revolt.

