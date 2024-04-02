National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Kieswetter on how Sars collected R10bn above target

Business Day TV speaks to commissioner Edward Kieswetter

02 April 2024 - 20:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ER LOMBARD
Picture: ER LOMBARD

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) collected almost R10bn more than February’s revised budget estimate. To find out how the tax agency achieved this, Business Day TV caught up with Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mapisa-Nqakula ready to hand herself to police
National
2.
Accused cigarette smugglers lose bid to block ...
National
3.
Taxman warns dodgy advisers and revokes licences ...
National
4.
Insolvent SABC plans to go it alone
National
5.
Prasa successfully appeals court order for ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Why Telkom’s angry about new call termination guidelines

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How illicit trade is killing jobs at BATSA

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.