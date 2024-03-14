National

FSCA approves 59 crypto licences in SA

This gives the Reserve Bank explicit powers to require SA crypto asset trading platforms to report transactions involving crypto assets.

14 March 2024 - 09:51
by Nqobile Dludla
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1.
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1.

SA’s financial conduct regulator has approved 59 operating licences for crypto currency businesses.

In 2022, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) declared crypto assets to be financial products and said they needed to be regulated to protect financial customers from risks and prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

Regulating the assets also gives the Reserve Bank’s financial surveillance department explicit powers to require SA crypto asset trading platforms to report transactions involving crypto assets.

Speaking at a financial sector conference, FSCA divisional executive Felicity Mabaso said the authority had received 355 licence applications, with 59 approved by Tuesday. Another 262 applications are in progress.

The authorised service providers will be subject to ongoing supervision after licensing, while investigations into people conducting crypto-related financial services without authorisation will begin, she said.

Reuters

What financial regulator is doing to get SA off greylist

Financial Sector Conduct Authority ramps up staff and investigations
National
1 week ago

WATCH: Behind bitcoin’s record run

Business Day TV speaks to Luno's business development manager, Tarris Arnold
Markets
1 week ago

Bitcoin surges to record above $69,000

Investors pour money into US spot exchange-traded crypto products
Markets
1 week ago
