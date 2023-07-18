Dlamini Zuma takes a swipe at big five banks and ‘world order’
SA ‘forced to kneel’ before the country’s institutions, claims minister in the presidency
18 July 2023 - 22:37
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has taken a swipe at SA’s five largest banks along with the geopolitical world order, while also calling for a new global financial system to be developed to enable non-Western nations to plot their own developmental path.
In an ideology-laden speech delivered at the Brics Youth Summit in Durban on Tuesday, Dlamini Zuma, who is minister in the presidency for women, youth & people with disabilities, called on participants to reimagine an “alternative banking and financing architecture” for the Global South...
