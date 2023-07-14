Brics gold-backed currency may not be totally hare-brained
Foord Asset Management is among those that are taking calls for an alternative to the dollar more seriously
14 July 2023 - 05:00
While rumours of the dollar’s imminent demise may be greatly exaggerated a growing body of investors and business people are increasingly calling for an alternative to the greenback’s global hegemony.
While the dollar still rules the roost as the global reserve currency of choice — and by extension the preferred medium of exchange for international trade — recent proposals for an alternative, including a gold-backed emerging markets alternative, may not be as half-baked as they first appear. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now