Shutting old coal power stations is the cheapest option, says climate commission

It will cost more to maintain them than the revenue they earn, says Crispian Olver

16 May 2023 - 18:45 Denene Erasmus

Extending the life of old coal-fired power stations, one of the strategies mooted by electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to fill the growing gap in power supply, does not make economic sense, according to the presidential climate commission (PCC).

The least-cost approach will be to shut these power plants when they reach the end of their economic life “because at that point it is costing more to maintain those plants than they are able to return in terms of revenue”, said commission executive director Crispian Olver. ..

