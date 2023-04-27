ATM wants a probe into UAE royals landing in Eastern Cape

Exports of Russian crude from its western ports set for four-year high
If Pretoria does not want to take a moral stance, it should at least be pragmatic
Demand rises for expensive bulletproof cars, with prices starting at R1.1m and going up to R1.7m
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Chair says clear steps must be taken to resolve the energy crisis and rein in illegal mining
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Second church leader held over claims linked to deaths of followers
Their winning streak could see them triumph over Chiefs to become PSL runners-up
But we need to rethink our definition and understanding of personal computers
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) wants heads to roll after United Arab Emirates (UAE) royals landed at Bhisho’s Bulembu Airport in the Eastern Cape.
UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan and more than 600 of his family members and guests were granted special permission by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to use the airport as a port of entry at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s request.
The president invited guests to SA for an Eid celebration to mark the end of Ramadan. He reportedly spent more than R20m on upgrades to the runway, with equipment flown in by cargo planes for the occasion, including vehicles, helicopters and an air ambulance.
The ATM has lodged a complaint with acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, asking her to investigate whether due process was followed in granting the permission. The party also asked Gcaleka to confirm with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) that the mandatory declaration of goods and foreign currency regulations were complied with.
The party asked Gcaleka to make necessary adverse findings and recommend appropriate remedies should she uncover irregularities. The party has asked the public protector’s office to investigate whether:
The ATM also asked Gcaleka to investigate which National Treasury regulation was used by Mabuyane to accept funds from a foreign country.
Spokesperson for the public protector’s office Ndili Msoki confirmed receipt of the complaint.
ATM president Vuyo Zungula has also written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, questioning the rationale behind the airport upgrades.
“Has SA become a banana republic, where people just develop their own landing strips and land their planes?” Zungula asked in his letter.
“South Africans are feeling unsafe and very vulnerable after hearing that this huge Boeing from the UAE carrying no less than 500 passengers, military equipment, including helicopters [and] heavy artillery and more undisclosed cargo, landed on our shores without any prior notice to the public.
“Why was this visit by the UAE president such a hush-hush matter? Understanding that the Bulembu Airport belongs to the Eastern Cape government, it is just as concerning that a foreign entity not affiliated with the government was given rights to refurbish the airport to their own preferred configuration, flouting the many laws of this country in the process.
“It must be considered that the government requires all citizens to be law-abiding, yet they facilitate the undermining of the country’s laws to please [others]. The government has a primary responsibility to protect territorial integrity of the country and all visitors must respect the country’s laws regardless of their economic status,” reads the letter.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said due process was followed in facilitating the visit. He added that ministers who were part of the process would soon brief the nation on the steps taken before the landing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ATM wants a probe into UAE royals landing in Eastern Cape
The party lodges a complaint with the office of the public protector and writes to the president
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) wants heads to roll after United Arab Emirates (UAE) royals landed at Bhisho’s Bulembu Airport in the Eastern Cape.
UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan and more than 600 of his family members and guests were granted special permission by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to use the airport as a port of entry at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s request.
The president invited guests to SA for an Eid celebration to mark the end of Ramadan. He reportedly spent more than R20m on upgrades to the runway, with equipment flown in by cargo planes for the occasion, including vehicles, helicopters and an air ambulance.
The ATM has lodged a complaint with acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, asking her to investigate whether due process was followed in granting the permission. The party also asked Gcaleka to confirm with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) that the mandatory declaration of goods and foreign currency regulations were complied with.
The party asked Gcaleka to make necessary adverse findings and recommend appropriate remedies should she uncover irregularities. The party has asked the public protector’s office to investigate whether:
The ATM also asked Gcaleka to investigate which National Treasury regulation was used by Mabuyane to accept funds from a foreign country.
Spokesperson for the public protector’s office Ndili Msoki confirmed receipt of the complaint.
ATM president Vuyo Zungula has also written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, questioning the rationale behind the airport upgrades.
“Has SA become a banana republic, where people just develop their own landing strips and land their planes?” Zungula asked in his letter.
“South Africans are feeling unsafe and very vulnerable after hearing that this huge Boeing from the UAE carrying no less than 500 passengers, military equipment, including helicopters [and] heavy artillery and more undisclosed cargo, landed on our shores without any prior notice to the public.
“Why was this visit by the UAE president such a hush-hush matter? Understanding that the Bulembu Airport belongs to the Eastern Cape government, it is just as concerning that a foreign entity not affiliated with the government was given rights to refurbish the airport to their own preferred configuration, flouting the many laws of this country in the process.
“It must be considered that the government requires all citizens to be law-abiding, yet they facilitate the undermining of the country’s laws to please [others]. The government has a primary responsibility to protect territorial integrity of the country and all visitors must respect the country’s laws regardless of their economic status,” reads the letter.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said due process was followed in facilitating the visit. He added that ministers who were part of the process would soon brief the nation on the steps taken before the landing.
TimesLIVE
DA’s ‘moonshot pact’ is against transformation, ANC says
Coalitions must be fixed by getting the model right, says Mashatile
Former editor Songezo Zibi launches Rise Mzansi
WATCH: Why new election law worries civil action groups so much
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA’s two-bubble problem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Freedom Day in Philippi: gunshots, robberies and piles of rubbish
Eastern Cape’s poorest schools finally get full funding
GUGU LOURIE: Andile Ngcaba’s supercharged tech investment paves way for ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.