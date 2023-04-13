Business Day TV speaks to Masilela Makwe from Makwe Fund Managers
Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
This means it can approach the court to remove it from provisional liquidation
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Business Day TV speaks to PSG Konsult CFO Mike Smith
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Moscow ordered to pay compensation for unlawfully expropriating Ukraine’s state-owned gas company’s assets in Russian-annexed Crimea in 2014
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
Discussions regarding the possible expansion of the powers of the minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, are under way with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to make an announcement on the matter soon.
Ramokgopa’s appointment into the cabinet in February is part of the government’s list of plans to end load-shedding. Other plans included declaring a national state of disaster over the energy crisis, which has since been lifted. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Electricity minister’s powers to be clarified
Ramaphosa expected to make an announcement
Discussions regarding the possible expansion of the powers of the minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, are under way with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to make an announcement on the matter soon.
Ramokgopa’s appointment into the cabinet in February is part of the government’s list of plans to end load-shedding. Other plans included declaring a national state of disaster over the energy crisis, which has since been lifted. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.