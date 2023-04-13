National

Electricity minister’s powers to be clarified

Ramaphosa expected to make an announcement

13 April 2023 - 19:24 Thando Maeko

Discussions regarding the possible expansion of the powers of the minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, are under way with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to make an announcement on the matter soon. 

Ramokgopa’s appointment into the cabinet in February is part of the government’s list of plans to end load-shedding. Other plans included declaring a national state of disaster over the energy crisis, which has since been lifted. ..

