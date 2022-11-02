×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Kusile unit out of service due to system failure

The loss of megawatts does not help in the battle against load-shedding

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 20:59 Linda Ensor

Eskom’s shutdown of a unit of the Kusile power plant last week due to a system failure has increased the prospect of heightened load-shedding in the months ahead.

Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday that it anticipated that the unit may be offline for a few months due to the failure of a flue gas duct, the equivalent of a chimney in a household, on October 23...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.