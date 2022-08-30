×

National

Offshore payments by state companies under scrutiny, Treasury says

Such payments by SOEs during the years of state capture resulted in funds being channelled into Gupta-linked companies

30 August 2022 - 15:57 Linda Ensor

The Treasury is looking at mechanisms to prevent state-owned entities (SOEs) from making offshore payments such as those made to overseas Gupta companies during the years of state capture, acting Treasury director-general Ismail Momoniat said on Tuesday.

These offshore payments saw a lot of illegal financial flows from Eskom, Denel and Transnet disguised as legitimate payments...

