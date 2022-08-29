Lawyer warns of legal battle after watchdog seizes insurers’ documents

While at some point there will be a safe-haven flow, investors are focusing on interest rates remaining high, analyst says
Monday, August 29 2022
As the Competition Commission begins sifting through information to build a case against eight of SA’s top insurers that it claims could be involved in price collusion, a lawyer has warned of a potential drawn-out legal dispute between the parties over the seizure of documents.
Sanlam, Discovery, Hollard, Old Mutual, Momentum Metropolitan, Bidvest Life, Professional Provident Society and BrightRock have said they will co-operate with the investigation after their offices were subjected to search-and-seizure operations by the competition watchdog last week...
