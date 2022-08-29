×

Lawyer warns of legal battle after watchdog seizes insurers’ documents

Companies mull whether the Competition Commission was entitled to all the information, says Werksmans Attorneys director

29 August 2022 - 05:10 Andries Mahlangu

As the Competition Commission begins sifting through information to build a case against eight of SA’s top insurers that it claims could be involved in price collusion, a lawyer has warned of a potential drawn-out legal dispute between the parties over the seizure of documents.

Sanlam, Discovery, Hollard, Old Mutual, Momentum Metropolitan, Bidvest Life, Professional Provident Society and BrightRock have said they will co-operate with the investigation after their offices were subjected to search-and-seizure operations by the competition watchdog last week...

