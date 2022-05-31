National Commercialisation of cannabis not justice department’s domain, it says Cannabis regulation is necessary to protect others against the harms associated with cannabis, says the justice department’s lawyer B L Premium

The department of justice was not empowered to introduce legislation dealing with the commercialisation of cannabis, as that fell within the domain of other departments such as health, agriculture, and trade, industry and competition.

On Tuesday, the department of justice’s legal adviser, Sarel Robbertse, gave the department’s response to public comments on the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, in a briefing to parliament’s justice and correctional services committee...