Godongwana backs Cape Town study into running city's trains The city has been trying for years to have the metro rail system devolved from national government

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has given his backing to the City of Cape Town’s request to conduct a feasibility study into its takeover of the metropolitan rail passenger transport system from the national government.

His approach is an about-turn from the Treasury’s response to a previous attempt by the city to conduct a feasibility study, which was quashed on the grounds it would constitute wasteful expenditure...