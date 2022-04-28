Godongwana backs Cape Town study into running city’s trains
The city has been trying for years to have the metro rail system devolved from national government
28 April 2022 - 18:40
UPDATED 28 April 2022 - 23:13
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has given his backing to the City of Cape Town’s request to conduct a feasibility study into its takeover of the metropolitan rail passenger transport system from the national government.
His approach is an about-turn from the Treasury’s response to a previous attempt by the city to conduct a feasibility study, which was quashed on the grounds it would constitute wasteful expenditure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now