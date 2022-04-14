WEBINAR | Unpacking the National Infrastructure Plan 2050

With the increased focus on a nationally co-ordinated effort to support the government’s drive to reignite SA’s economy and place it on a sustainable and inclusive broad-based growth path, infrastructure development is critical.

Public infrastructure investment is central to achieving greater productivity and competitiveness, reducing spatial inequality and supporting the emergence of new job-creating sectors. It is therefore one of the non-negotiables needed to fulfil the National Development Plan’s vision of transformation and inclusive growth.

The aim of the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 (NIP 2050) is to create a foundation for achieving this vision — but how will it do so? And, will it be successful in reaching its goals?

Join Infrastructure SA for a Business Day Dialogue on April 21, when a panel of experts will analyse the plans for infrastructure delivery in the four critical network sectors outlined in the first phase of the NIP 2050: energy, freight transport, water and digital.

These experts will also look at plans for the second phase of the NIP 2050 and discuss financing infrastructure, private sector partners and players.

The panel includes: