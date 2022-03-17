National Solidarity Fund to halt operations in September Board to complete existing programmes before winding down, though the fund can be remobilised if necessary B L Premium

The Solidarity Fund, which was established to support the country’s financing efforts in response to Covid-19, will cease operations in September as the government focus turns to rebuilding the devastated economy.

The fund, which has raised more than R3.8bn since its inception two years ago is winding down and won’t be accepting any new applications for funding or conducting further fundraising initiatives, chair Gloria Serobe said on Wednesday. ..