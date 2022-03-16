National SOE procurement hamstrung by regulations, public enterprises says The current system is time consuming and could have cost implications for state-owned enterprises B L Premium

The accounting authorities of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should have far greater power over procurement than is given them under procurement regulations and Treasury instructions, department of public enterprises chief director Vuyo Tlale said in parliament on Wednesday.

Tlale made several proposals on how the procurement system could be facilitated by giving the accounting authorities of SOEs powers now vested in Treasury. The current system, she said in a briefing to parliament’s public enterprises committee, was time consuming and could have cost implications for SOEs, which have often complained about the onerous regulations and instructions that limit their agility, flexibility and competitiveness, and compromise their ability to deliver on their strategic objectives...