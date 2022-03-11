National Ramaphosa must listen to both sides in Russian-Ukranian war, Ukraine’s ambassador says There have been suggestions that SA could act as mediator in the conflict B L Premium

If President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to act as mediator in the Russian war on Ukraine he would have to listen to both sides, something which he has not done, Ukraine’s ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova said Friday.

Answering questions after a speech at the Cape Town Press Club, Abravitova confirmed that Ramaphosa has not spoken to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that despite her informal requests she has not yet had a meeting with minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. ..