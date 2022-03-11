Ramaphosa must listen to both sides in Russian-Ukranian war, Ukraine’s ambassador says
There have been suggestions that SA could act as mediator in the conflict
11 March 2022 - 17:56
If President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to act as mediator in the Russian war on Ukraine he would have to listen to both sides, something which he has not done, Ukraine’s ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova said Friday.
Answering questions after a speech at the Cape Town Press Club, Abravitova confirmed that Ramaphosa has not spoken to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that despite her informal requests she has not yet had a meeting with minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now