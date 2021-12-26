IN FULL: Media briefing on the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

The Desmond Tutu Foundation briefed the media on Sunday after the death of the archbishop.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu, born October 7, 1931 in Klerksdorp, was known for his charisma and his love for peace and humanitarianism.

Tutu’s influence globally remains formidable. The foundation sent its condolences to Mama Leah and the Tutu family.

“We are devastated that the Arch is no longer with us, but his passing has strengthened our resolve to spread his warmth and compassion even further afield,” the foundation said.

TimesLIVE