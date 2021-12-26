National

IN FULL: Media briefing on the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

26 December 2021 - 12:44
Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu gestures as he addresses journalists at the World Conference Against Racism, IN THIS September 5 2001 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/JUDA NGWENYA
The Desmond Tutu Foundation briefed the media on Sunday after the death of the archbishop.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu, born October 7, 1931 in Klerksdorp, was known for his charisma and his love for peace and humanitarianism.

Tutu’s influence globally remains formidable. The foundation sent its condolences to Mama Leah and the Tutu family.

“We are devastated that the Arch is no longer with us, but his passing has strengthened our resolve to spread his warmth and compassion even further afield,” the foundation said.

Tributes pour in for late Desmond Tutu

Church will plan the funeral and other services with the support of the government and the City of Cape Town
7 hours ago

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies

Archbishop Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90
7 hours ago

Beloved “Arch” was among the last of the icons of the anti-apartheid struggle

Desmond Tutu will be remembered as the man who guided SA’s churches through some of their most bitter confrontations with the apartheid state
4 hours ago

SA has lost its conscience and its guiding star, Desmond Tutu

One of the fiercest opponents of apartheid, the Arch was not afraid to demand better from his former allies
5 hours ago
