Cutting of Metrorail cables in Cape Town is sabotage, Prasa says

Cape Town's central line, which passes through densely populated townships where a large proportion of the city’s workers live, has been completely stripped of overhead electric cables.

Thieves have also targeted the steel pylon support structures along which the cables used to run, and steel infrastructure including tracks.

Tuesday's discovery of the body of an unidentified person who was electrocuted while allegedly trying to steal live 11,000-volt cables on Tuesday underlined Metrorail’s security problem.

The body was found on the railway line between Athlone and Crawford stations.

“It takes 80 milliamperes to stop a human heart. In this case, the deceased was hit with 1,500 milliamperes,” said Zenani.

Metrorail cancelled services in the same area on November 22 due to cable theft, and said the person who died was trying to steal the new cables, which had been fixed and switched on in anticipation of the resumption of services.

After a spate of arson that decimated Metrorail’s train stock between 2016 and 2019 and several attacks on train drivers and commuters, the organisation’s management said a security wall would be built along the central line, which runs through Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

However, work on the wall is yet to start, and after train services ceased on the line in 2019, land invaders built informal settlements over the tracks.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said design planning for the “very hi-tech wall” has been concluded and the structure is scheduled to be built in the 2022/2023 financial year.

In the meantime, said Makanda, “there is a security plan that includes the increased deployment of security guards to man the railway lines”.

Zenani said the cutting of the fibreoptic lines meant trains were unable to communicate with one another and the control room. The disruptions and constant theft and vandalism on the Metrorail lines come as the organisation is starting to roll out its new trains.

“The vandalism smacks of economic sabotage on the very lines where Metrorail had gained traction in introducing new trains. Metrorail has started introducing new trains on the Cape Flats line and on the southern line up to Retreat station.

“The vandalism seems deliberate and aimed at disrupting the already limited train services.”

She said Metrorail security teams were making arrests almost daily and were conducting sting operations with law enforcement authorities at scrap dealerships where stolen Prasa property is sold.

“This, unfortunately, has not deterred prospective criminals from targeting not only our infrastructure but other entities such as Transnet and City of Cape Town property.”