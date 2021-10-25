National Godongwana’s debut delayed after Treasury moves date of medium-term budget BNP Paribas senior SA economist Jeffrey Schultz says the statement could show revenue overshooting prior estimate by about R160bn B L Premium

The Treasury will ask parliament to postpone the unveiling of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) by a week to allow officials breathing space after next week’s local government elections.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will now present his debut policy statement on November 11, officials confirmed to Business Day on Monday. A request has been sent to parliament for a change of date...