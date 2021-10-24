ISAAH MHLANGA: Unchecked welfare spending will lead SA into economic ruin
24 October 2021 - 07:45
There is a common narrative that the government has reduced total social spending to the detriment of service delivery, particularly for the unemployed and poor.
A look at nominal consolidated total government spending shows several characteristics of the budget that exhibit a path to a welfare state that, if not reversed, will lead to ruin and the reversal of the social protection that currently exists. The prevailing push to expand a debt-funded social wage takes the country further on the path to a debt default...
