National Land Bank review of loan book due for completion in October The review is part of the drawn-out process of resolving the bank’s April 2020 default of R738m of its debt obligations to bondholders B L Premium

The Land Bank is planning to complete the independent review of its loan book, which was demanded by its lenders by the end of October, the bank said on Tuesday.

The review is part of the drawn-out process of resolving the bank’s April 2020 default of R738m of its debt obligations to bondholders. The bank provides loans to commercial and emerging farmers ..