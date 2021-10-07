National Unemployed adults are weak link in SA’s social support system, World Bank says This group, which is outside the net of the child support grant, old-age grant and disability grant, is the key argument for a universal basic income grant B L Premium

SA’s social security system is an effective intervention to support the poor but a key weakness is the lack of coverage for unemployed adults who have no source of income and are not disabled, a World Bank report has concluded.

The lack of income support for unemployed adults who are outside the net of the child support grant, old-age grant and disability grant is the key argument in favour of a universal basic income grant, which has gained traction in the governing ANC and parts of the government in the context of an unemployment rate of about 34%...